Russia launches more than 3 thousand missile launchers into Ukraine every month
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says that Russia launches more than 3,000 submarine missiles at Ukraine's territory every month, and that at least 7 more Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect against Russian missile attacks.
The Russian army launches more than 3,000 submarine bombers in Ukraine every month. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a briefing, UNN reports .
Details
The President of Ukraine emphasized that at least seven more Patriot air defense systems are needed to protect against Russian missile attacks.
According to Zelenskyy, it is necessary to put pressure on Western partners to get this number of installations.
