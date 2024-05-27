Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers and factions of the Spanish parliament in Madrid

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers and factions of the Spanish parliament in Madrid

Kyiv  •  UNN

During his visit to Spain, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of the Spanish Congress of Deputies and Senate, who expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and discussed cooperation between parliaments and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

During his visit to Spain, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate of the Cortes Generales of Spain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the presidents of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate of the Cortes Generales of Spain, Francina Armengol and Pedro Rolland, as well as with the heads of the Spanish parliamentary factions. The meeting was attended by representatives of all parties of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate

- the OP said in a statement. 

The Head of State noted the support of Ukraine by the Spanish Parliament during the full-scale aggression of Russia.

All factions supported further comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and expressed full support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting discussed the development of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Special attention was paid to the preparation of the Global Peace Summit, and the importance of the widest possible presence of countries from all continents, including Latin America, was emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Spanish parliamentarians to visit Ukraine.

Recall

During his visit to Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VIand thanked him for Spain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
spainSpain
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising