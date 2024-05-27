Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers and factions of the Spanish parliament in Madrid

During his visit to Spain, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate of the Cortes Generales of Spain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the presidents of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate of the Cortes Generales of Spain, Francina Armengol and Pedro Rolland, as well as with the heads of the Spanish parliamentary factions. The meeting was attended by representatives of all parties of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate - the OP said in a statement.

The Head of State noted the support of Ukraine by the Spanish Parliament during the full-scale aggression of Russia.

All factions supported further comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and expressed full support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting discussed the development of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Special attention was paid to the preparation of the Global Peace Summit, and the importance of the widest possible presence of countries from all continents, including Latin America, was emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Spanish parliamentarians to visit Ukraine.

Recall

During his visit to Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VIand thanked him for Spain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees.