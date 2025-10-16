Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are casualties - OC "South"
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of October 16, Russia attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two ballistic missiles. Despite security measures, it was not possible to completely avoid casualties; the wounded are being provided with medical assistance.
On the morning of October 16, Russian troops launched two ballistic missile strikes on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, resulting in casualties, the Operational Command "South" reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.
On the morning of October 16, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, including two ballistic missiles on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, located in the rear and relatively calm part of our country. Due to the enemy hit, despite the warning, movement to shelters and other security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses.
As indicated, relevant emergency services are working at the scene.
The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical care. In the near future, the servicemen of the unit will be able to contact their loved ones.
By decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported, "the Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an official investigation into this fact."
"We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the OC "South" said in a statement.
