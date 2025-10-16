Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are casualties - OC "South"

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops launched two ballistic missile strikes on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, resulting in casualties, the Operational Command "South" reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

On the morning of October 16, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, including two ballistic missiles on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, located in the rear and relatively calm part of our country. Due to the enemy hit, despite the warning, movement to shelters and other security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses.