Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are casualties - OC "South"

12:39 PM • 6864 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16411 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30472 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48934 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16958 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36375 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28746 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24968 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34747 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54825 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39207 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42665 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 26114 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23115 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10625 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6832 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48908 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23200 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42755 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62809 views
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30218 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79163 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57135 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59382 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64466 views
Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are casualties - OC "South"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

On the morning of October 16, Russia attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two ballistic missiles. Despite security measures, it was not possible to completely avoid casualties; the wounded are being provided with medical assistance.

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are casualties - OC "South"

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops launched two ballistic missile strikes on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, resulting in casualties, the Operational Command "South" reported on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

On the morning of October 16, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, including two ballistic missiles on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, located in the rear and relatively calm part of our country. Due to the enemy hit, despite the warning, movement to shelters and other security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses.

- reported the OC "South".

As indicated, relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

The wounded are promptly provided with all necessary medical care. In the near future, the servicemen of the unit will be able to contact their loved ones.

- indicated the OC "South".

By decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported, "the Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an official investigation into this fact."

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the OC "South" said in a statement.

Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine