Russia launched 2,800 drones, over 40 missiles, and up to 1,350 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russia has launched 2,800 attack drones, almost 1,350 guided aerial bombs, and more than 40 missiles at Ukraine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to Russia's night attack and stating that "Russia is not going to stop," UNN reports.

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"At night, Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones. They damaged residential buildings and a kindergarten, a district power substation. Thousands of families were left without electricity," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, repair crews have been working since night to restore electricity supply.

"As of now, unfortunately, it is known that three people were killed in this attack, and among them a child – only two years old. My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends. Sixteen wounded. Eleven of them were hospitalized by our medics, including a pregnant woman and two children. The youngest is not even a year old. Two people were also wounded in the Kharkiv region," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "there were strikes on energy facilities in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions." The President thanked the services that are helping on the ground. "In total, during the night, Russians launched more than 140 attack drones against Ukraine, and about 80 of them were 'Shaheds'. In some regions, the strikes continue. And this is only part of what our people go through every day," he noted.

Over the past week, there were more than 2,800 attack drones, almost 1,350 guided aerial bombs, and more than 40 missiles of various types - Zelenskyy reported.

"Now all partners need to strengthen air defense together so that the percentage of downed drones and missiles increases every time. This is everyone's daily work, not just Ukraine's, because by supplying and supporting us, by working together, partners also help themselves. Russia is not going to stop. I thank everyone who understands this and invests in our common defense," the President emphasized.

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