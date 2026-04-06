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Odesa declares mourning for victims of Russian strike, number of casualties rises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Three people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a UAV attack. Houses and a kindergarten were damaged in the city, and an official day of mourning has been declared.

Odesa declares mourning for victims of Russian strike, number of casualties rises

In Odesa, the number of victims of Russia's night attack has risen to 16, three people have died, and a Day of Mourning has been declared in the city, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast and the head of the Odesa RMA Serhiy Lysak reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of April 5-6, Russian military attacked the city with unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of Russian terror, according to the police, residential high-rise and private buildings, a kindergarten, a shopping establishment, and other infrastructure facilities were damaged in several districts.

It is known that two women and a two-year-old girl died. Another 16 citizens were injured, many of them children

- the police reported.

Head of Odesa RMA Serhiy Lysak stated:

Today is a day of mourning in Odesa. We honor the memory of the deceased, whose lives were cut short by today's enemy attack. We lost three people, including a two-year-old child

As a sign of sorrow, according to him, the national flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odesa with mourning ribbons have been lowered on buildings. All enterprises and organizations are recommended to limit entertainment events and the use of music.

Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA06.04.26, 07:08 • 19088 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN-Odesa