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Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5884 views

As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and ten were injured. Apartment buildings, private houses, a kindergarten, and 27 cars were damaged.

Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA

Three people, including a child, died as a result of a night Russian attack on Odesa. Another 10 people were injured, two are in serious condition, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, one of the seriously ill patients is in neurosurgery, the other is in the intensive care unit of the burn profile. Another eight victims are in a state of moderate severity, among them a 2-year-old child and teenagers aged 17 and 18.

High-rise buildings, houses and a kindergarten damaged

As a result of the night enemy attack, unfortunately, three people are known to have died, including a child. My sincere condolences to the family and friends 

- Lysak's message says.

In the Primorsky district of the city, a residential high-rise complex and seven private houses were damaged. There, utility services are clearing the territory and closing broken windows.

In the Kyiv district, according to the RMA, a high-rise building, five private houses, a private preschool, a shop and 27 cars were damaged.

Operational headquarters have been deployed on the ground, where applications from owners of damaged housing are accepted. People are provided with consultations on receiving assistance from the city budget and under the "eRecovery" program.

UAV hits apartment building in Odesa region, people may be under rubble - OMA06.04.26, 04:35 • 3626 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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Odesa