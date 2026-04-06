UAV hits apartment building in Odesa region, people may be under rubble - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone destroyed several floors of a residential building in Odesa region. Five people have been hospitalized, and rescuers are searching for people under the rubble.
In one of the districts of Odesa region, an enemy drone hit a residential high-rise building, causing significant damage. According to preliminary data, at least five people were injured, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.
Details
In one of the districts, a high-rise building was hit. Serious damage from the fifth to the third floors. People may be under the rubble
According to him, a rescue operation is underway at the scene, with emergency and utility services working.
Also in the same district, several private houses were hit.
It is already known about 5 injured people who have been taken to a medical facility. Operational headquarters are being deployed at the sites
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