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Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities for second day in a row

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3174 views

The enemy attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions with drones. The fires have been extinguished, and employees were not injured thanks to shelters.

Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities for second day in a row

On the night of April 5, Russian drones attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions. Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

For the second day in a row, Russians have been deliberately attacking the oil and gas infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group

- Koretsky noted.

According to him, during the night, drones again attacked a gas production facility in Poltava region, which was shelled yesterday throughout the day.

Another oil and gas facility in Sumy region also came under attack. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the site. SES units were involved in extinguishing it.

None of the employees were injured, as they were in shelters, Koretsky emphasized.

Recall

Russia attacked gas pipelines, storage facilities, and heating systems for 151 days. Specialists have already begun preparations for the next winter period.

Olga Rozgon

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