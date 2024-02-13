Russia keeps up to 60 Kalibr missiles in the sea and bays - Humeniuk

The Russians may have up to 60 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea and bays where ships are based. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon on Tuesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The situation at sea remains fairly stable, the enemy continues to maneuver a group of ships in the Black Sea in the amount of 5 to 7 units. Their number changes back and forth, as the launching and withdrawal of missile carriers also takes place during the day," said Humeniuk.

She noted that yesterday three missile carriers were observed on combat duty - two frigates and a small missile ship, and now only the small missile ship is left - it has 8 Kalibr missiles ready for use.

In general, the missile carriers, which are found even in the basing points, have equipped "Calibers" and can be used from the bay itself, and the total number of missiles that are currently in the Black Sea, taking into account the presence of missiles at the base, can be up to 60 - said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Mark Kantian, Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and retired US Marine Corps Colonel , reportedthat Ukraine destroyed 9 large ships of the Russian occupiers. The victory at sea allowed Kyiv to ensure the security of sea routes that are crucial for grain exports, the expert said.