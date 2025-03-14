russia keeps 3 ships with 26 Kalibr missiles in the Mediterranean Sea
Kyiv • UNN
There are four warships of the aggressor in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which have Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles. No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
Details
At the same time, no presence of enemy ships was recorded in the Black and Azov Seas.
In addition, six ships moved through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation over the past day. In particular:
- two ships entered the Black Sea, one of which continued its course towards the Bosporus Strait;
- four ships passed to the Sea of Azov, none of which came from the Bosphorus.
Additionally, the terrorist country continues to ignore the norms of international maritime law by disabling automatic ship identification systems, which is a violation of the International Convention SOLAS 1974.
