Russia is using impregnation tactics: Tregubov on the situation around Pokrovsk

Russians are trying to "cling" in small groups in settlements south of Pokrovsk on the principle that once a small group has established itself, the next one comes. That is, advancement by infiltration. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

First of all, they are trying to interrupt the communications and logistics chains that the Ukrainian army has now. In order to do this, they are trying to attack in small groups in settlements south of Pokrovsk, using the principle that once a small group has been attacked, it is entrenched and the next one comes. That is, advancement with infiltration - Tregubov said.

He noted that the Russians are not directly attacking Pokrovsk, because it is a heavy urban battle.

That's why they are trying to bypass the city and interrupt the logistics chains. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are trying to prevent them from doing so and are launching strikes, including with drones and precision weapons, to prevent them from carrying out this plan - Tregubov said.

Addendum

Tregubov said earlier that Russian troops are afraid to approach Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, so they are trying to cover the city, and in order to avoid street fighting, they are trying to cut off communications and transportation of Ukrainian troops to achieve a tactical advantage.