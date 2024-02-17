russia is trying to disguise its losses near Avdiivka

The occupiers are trying to disguise the real losses incurred during the offensive near Avdiivka. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

russia is trying to conceal the real losses of personnel incurred during the offensive near Avdiivka. Kremlin propagandists have been tasked with significantly clearing the information space of real data on losses in Donetsk region.

This is reportedly confirmed by the Cyber Resistance group. The hackers, having hacked into the operators of the russian Katyusha monitoring system, gained access to a telegram with narratives revealing strategies for commenting on the Russian offensive.

Special attention was paid to the silencing of losses near Avdiivka and the restriction of media access to information about real losses in this area.

