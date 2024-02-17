The Third Assault Brigade inflicted heavy losses on the russian federation in the fighting near Avdiivka

Since the transfer of the Third Separate Assault Brigade to Avdiivka, the Defense Forces have inflicted significant losses on the key strike group of the russian army. This is reported by the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Despite a significant advantage in artillery, the use of attack drones and the daily use of up to a hundred active combat systems (CABs), russia suffered significant losses:

More than 1500 people were killed;

More than 3500 wounded;

More than 20 units of armored vehicles.

By the time of the withdrawal, the soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade had effectively prevented the enemy from completely encircling their positions.

Add

The brigade retreated to prepared positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka and leveled the front line. Currently, the occupants do not stop their offensive, so the Third Assault Brigade continues to hold the line in the Avdiivka sector.

DIU Special Forces defended the last road out of Avdiivka for a week, securing evacuation corridor