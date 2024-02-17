The Third Assault Brigade inflicted heavy losses on the russian federation in the fighting near Avdiivka

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101432 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111648 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154270 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254258 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174948 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228015 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44470 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27013 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31963 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37963 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35290 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226098 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101427 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71863 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78400 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113668 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114531 views
The Third Assault Brigade inflicted heavy losses on the russian federation in the fighting near Avdiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31242 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy: more than 1,500 killed and 3,500 wounded on a key group of the russian army, preventing encirclement near Avdiivka and retreating to prepared positions.

Since the transfer of the Third Separate Assault Brigade to Avdiivka, the Defense Forces have inflicted significant losses on the key strike group of the russian army. This is reported by the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Despite a significant advantage in artillery, the use of attack drones and the daily use of up to a hundred active combat systems (CABs), russia suffered significant losses:

More than 1500 people were killed;

More than 3500 wounded;

More than 20 units of armored vehicles.

By the time of the withdrawal, the soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade had effectively prevented the enemy from completely encircling their positions.

Add

The brigade retreated to prepared positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka and leveled the front line. Currently, the occupants do not stop their offensive, so the Third Assault Brigade continues to hold the line in the Avdiivka sector.

DIU Special Forces defended the last road out of Avdiivka for a week, securing evacuation corridor17.02.24, 18:32 • 102128 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising