DIU Special Forces defended the last road out of Avdiivka for a week, securing evacuation corridor

Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have been securing the evacuation corridor from Avdiivka for a week, defending the last road out of the city. This is reported by the DIU Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the DIU, special forces of the Security and Defense Forces defended the last road from Avdiivka for a week, inflicting enormous losses on the constantly advancing Russian assault units

"As part of the order on the coordinated withdrawal of the main forces, the DIU special forces, together with the soldiers of the SSO, the Dozor special unit of the State Border Guard Service, the 3rd separate assault brigade, the 225th separate assault battalion, and the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, provided an evacuation corridor," the statement said.

It is noted that the scouts used, in particular, Ukrainian-made armored combat vehicles "Sikach" and "Kharakternyk", which have proven themselves in combat conditions.

"At the moment, the Special Forces are holding the defense in pre-prepared positions to prevent further advancement of the enemy," the DIU added.

Recall

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from Avdiivka, moving to defend more favorable positions.