Russia is trying to destroy gas infrastructure before winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine's civilian and gas infrastructure before winter. The enemy once again attacked gas infrastructure, with hits and destruction.

Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and, before winter, gas infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia is openly trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure. Right now, before winter, the gas infrastructure, generation, and electricity transmission. Zero real reaction from the world. We will fight for the world not to remain silent, for Russia to feel a response.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Supplement

The enemy again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure. There were hits and destruction.

Recall

Also, at night, the Russian Federation launched strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities. In particular, equipment was damaged at JSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo," which led to power outages for a significant number of consumers in the regional center and Zaporizhzhia district.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia