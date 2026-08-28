Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Indonesia has become yet another country whose citizens Russia is actively recruiting for the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Kremlin is looking for new cannon fodder on the islands of Indonesia. Russia continues to systematically involve foreigners in the war against Ukraine - the post says.

According to intelligence information, in this way Moscow replenishes its personnel on the front line and also uses foreign servicemen in its propaganda.

For the Kremlin, every recruited foreigner performs several functions at once: in particular, they fill a personnel gap at the front and serve as a propaganda argument about the alleged global support for the "SMO". Another reason for recruiting foreigners is growing discontent within the country over the socio-economic situation, the war, and plans for a new wave of mobilization (discontent levels reach 69%) and, accordingly, the declining number of people willing to voluntarily sign a contract. Indonesia has become the latest example of this model - the post says.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has obtained documents on at least eight Indonesian citizens who were recruited into the ranks of the Russian occupation army.

The scheme Moscow uses to find foreign cannon fodder has already been tested in dozens of other countries. Promises of high payments, non-combat work, accelerated Russian citizenship, and social guarantees attract people who most often do not even imagine where they are actually being sent - the post says.

According to available information, a similar model had previously worked with citizens of Nepal, Cuba, Kenya, and India. Thus, most of them ended up on the front line without training, while some died within the first weeks.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim country, with a population of more than 280 million people, has joined the list of countries that have become yet another market of cheap manpower for the Kremlin's war - the post says.

Recall

Russians recruit Africans through job advertisements, confiscate their passports, and force them to go to war. Another Nigerian was eliminated in the Kharkiv region.