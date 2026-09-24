Russia is preparing new drone attacks on Europe, this time targeting Mediterranean countries. El Mundo reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that U.S. intelligence has received information about possible Moscow plans to attack Spain, France and Italy and has passed it on to the governments of these countries.

They will use drones launched from the sea, hidden in a transport container; it is quite simple - the publication quotes a source close to Lithuania's Ministry of Defense as saying.

It is indicated that European governments received the relevant warning shortly after CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow on August 25. At the same time, it is entirely possible that this information was the reason for the trip.

Intelligence sources in the Baltic countries link the intensification of Russian aggression to the damage caused to its energy sector by Ukrainian attacks. The recent intensification of Russian sabotage activity serves several purposes: reducing support for Ukraine, sowing divisions within NATO, and alarming the European population - the article says.

Let us recall

At a UN General Assembly session, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and added that the Russian Federation "has already lost the war."

Russia is trying to intimidate Europe and force it to reduce its support for Ukraine – Stubb