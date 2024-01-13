Russia is on fire: fire engulfs Wildberries warehouse

A large-scale fire has broken out in a Russian city of St. Petersburg - a Wildberries warehouse has caught fire. According to the Telegram channel Shot, the fire has engulfed a thousand square meters, UNN reports.

"A big fire at the Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg's Shushary. The fire has engulfed a thousand square meters. The fire has been assigned an increased level of difficulty. 83 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment are engaged in the firefighting operations," the statement said.

There was no information about the victims.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, a week before the fire , fire alarms went off several times on blocks 1 and 2 of the warehouse. Each time, the alarm was false.

"...when it went off today, the staff initially thought it was another false alarm. At the moment, about 100 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene of the fire. Preliminary, there are clothes in the burning warehouse," the statement said.