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Russia is moving Shahed production underground — OSINT analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Russia is building approximately 42,000 m² of underground production space for Shaheds in Alabuga, likely following Ukrainian strikes. The infrastructure is also being dispersed.

Russia is moving Shahed production underground — OSINT analysis

The special economic zone "Alabuga" is building underground workshops for the production of "Shaheds." This was reported by the monitoring channel Dnipro Osint, according to UNN

Details

"Alabuga" is building underground workshops for the production of "Shaheds." About 42,000 m² of underground space has already been built for future production facilities. Apparently, the idea of moving production underground emerged after the first Ukrainian strikes on "Alabuga." And now we can see how quickly the Russians are carrying out this construction

- the report says. 

It is emphasized that over time, the entire ecosystem of Russian "Geran" drones is becoming increasingly complex and more expensive to target: production is being moved underground, while infrastructure is being dispersed and additionally protected 

Coordinates: 55.808719° 52.026664°. 

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that processes concerning a new generation of interceptor drones to protect against jet-powered "Shaheds" are being accelerated. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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