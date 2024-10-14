Russia is developing a homing head for “Shahed”: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Russians are considering equipping Shahed-136 attack UAVs with electronic-optical homing heads. Experts warn of the danger of the remains of downed drones to civilians due to the risk of explosion.
The Russians are studying the possibility of equipping Shahed-136 attack drones with electronic-optical homing heads. This is reported by Defence Express, according to UNN.
The publication notes that, in principle, this development is not a novelty. It became known in February of this year that the Russians were considering equipping their strike UAVs with homing devices.
At the same time, according to Defence Express, the idea of combining a long-range strike drone with a flight range of two thousand kilometers with a satellite control channel is indeed a threat. Moreover, the experiment with the installation of Starlink on the Shahed-136 has already been
However, mass production of such barrage munitions will require an appropriate channel for stable supply of terminals, as Starlink does not supply Russia directly and does not operate there at all. And its gray supply through second or third countries is being actively fought.
Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise do not advise Ukrainians to try to start the engines of downed Shaheds.
After Russian drones and missiles are shot down by air defense forces, their parts and debris may remain dangerous to civilians. There is always a residual risk of explosion, meaning that warheads or fragments of warheads may not explode upon impact, posing a threat to people even long afterwards. These fragments can detonate at any time on contact, so it is crucial that they are handled by specialists with the appropriate training
When examining the wreckage of the Shahed-136, we have already found hidden detonation mechanismswith which the Russians equipped these drones. Visually, at first glance, these specific “traps” are not visible, and therefore can again cause significant damage to an unprepared person,” the experts say.