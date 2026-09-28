russia is actively creating fake pages of Ukrainian government agencies - citizens are urged to remain vigilant

The Security Service of Ukraine is recording a significant intensification of Russian intelligence services' efforts to create websites and social media pages that imitate the official resources of our country's state authorities, as well as domestic media outlets. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN writes.

Using these fake sources, the enemy is attempting to conduct information and psychological special operations and disinformation campaigns in order to destabilize the socio-political situation inside Ukraine and undermine its position on the international stage - the statement reads.

In addition, Russian intelligence services use these resources to extract Ukrainians' personal data. It has been established that the rashists often hack the accounts of users who subscribe to fake social media pages and messenger channels in order to steal their personal data. They subsequently use the information obtained to conduct recruitment operations and collect confidential data.

The rashists are particularly interested in information about the combat and operational activities of Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces.

Among other things, the SBU's Cybersecurity Department identified and blocked more than 50 resources that copied the branding of the Security Service of Ukraine in their appearance and positioning.

In this regard, the SBU once again urges citizens to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and use only official sources.

AI-generated fake about searches at the home of the former head of the Defence Procurement Agency, featuring boxes of money, was circulated online - NABU