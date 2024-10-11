Russia increases payments to military to avoid mobilization - DIU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10592 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 15212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44110 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145086 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193512 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120543 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354077 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178189 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147767 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196980 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
50%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15131 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10150 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21345 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28204 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24532 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10593 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 15212 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44110 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 844 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27522 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29800 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43266 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51414 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia increases payments to military to avoid mobilization - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13203 views

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports that Russia is increasing military payments and intensifying propaganda to replace losses in Ukraine. Moscow is trying to avoid general mobilization by the end of 2024 for fear of social tension.

Russia increases payments to military to avoid mobilization - DIU

In order to avoid mobilization as much as possible, Russia has increased military payments and intensified propaganda. In this way, Moscow is trying to cover the army's losses in the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

To replace the losses of personnel during the hostilities in Ukraine, the aggressor state of Russia is using a financial instrument to avoid general mobilization as long as possible

- The intelligence agency said. 

Moscow is said to be afraid that mobilizing only will exacerbate social tensions and could lead to unwanted protests in major cities.

Due to the record losses of the Russian Federation, there is a lack of places in hospitals in the occupied territories - ATESH11.10.24, 14:46 • 12270 views

The intelligence service reminds that in the summer and early fall of 2024, Kremlin technologists spread rumors that after the so-called “municipal elections” held on September 8, Russia would immediately announce general mobilization.

In this way, the Putin regime has once again tested the mood of the Russian population, and obviously, their dynamics do not satisfy the leaders of the aggressor state. Therefore, the main factor that currently allows Russia to delay the decision on general mobilization is money  

- explained the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

At the same time, the department added that the constant increase in the starting payments for signing a contract, which in some regions of the Russian Federation already reaches several million rubles, indicates that there are fewer and fewer people willing to go to their deaths in the ranks of the occupation army. 

Putin under pressure for new mobilization amid insistence from Russian Defense Ministry - WSJ19.09.24, 12:04 • 117786 views

Another problem for the Russian Federation is the lack of so-called “ideological” soldiers among the masses. Therefore, at the recruitment centers  , recruits are given special propaganda manuals. They contain traditional stamps of Russian propaganda rhetoric. 

According to Muscovites, the available financial resources will allow them to replace losses without general mobilization at least until the end of 2024

- Ukrainian intelligence summarized.

Recall

British intelligence said that in September the average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine reached a new high of 1,271 people per day. British intelligence predicts that Russian losses will exceed 1,000 people a day through 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71