Russia increases payments to military to avoid mobilization - DIU
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports that Russia is increasing military payments and intensifying propaganda to replace losses in Ukraine. Moscow is trying to avoid general mobilization by the end of 2024 for fear of social tension.
In order to avoid mobilization as much as possible, Russia has increased military payments and intensified propaganda. In this way, Moscow is trying to cover the army's losses in the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
To replace the losses of personnel during the hostilities in Ukraine, the aggressor state of Russia is using a financial instrument to avoid general mobilization as long as possible
Moscow is said to be afraid that mobilizing only will exacerbate social tensions and could lead to unwanted protests in major cities.
The intelligence service reminds that in the summer and early fall of 2024, Kremlin technologists spread rumors that after the so-called “municipal elections” held on September 8, Russia would immediately announce general mobilization.
In this way, the Putin regime has once again tested the mood of the Russian population, and obviously, their dynamics do not satisfy the leaders of the aggressor state. Therefore, the main factor that currently allows Russia to delay the decision on general mobilization is money
At the same time, the department added that the constant increase in the starting payments for signing a contract, which in some regions of the Russian Federation already reaches several million rubles, indicates that there are fewer and fewer people willing to go to their deaths in the ranks of the occupation army.
Another problem for the Russian Federation is the lack of so-called “ideological” soldiers among the masses. Therefore, at the recruitment centers , recruits are given special propaganda manuals. They contain traditional stamps of Russian propaganda rhetoric.
According to Muscovites, the available financial resources will allow them to replace losses without general mobilization at least until the end of 2024
British intelligence said that in September the average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine reached a new high of 1,271 people per day. British intelligence predicts that Russian losses will exceed 1,000 people a day through 2024.