Russia in Istanbul tried to drag out negotiations and avoid unconditional ceasefire - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia at the negotiations in Istanbul sought to drag out the process, avoid sanctions, and oust the American side. This indicates problems in the Russian economy, despite their boastful statements.

Russia in Istanbul tried to drag out negotiations and avoid unconditional ceasefire - Sybiha

The more bravado Russia makes about a strong economy, the more it practically means a problem in their economy, and this is what guided Russia at the last meetings in Istanbul - to drag out the negotiation process, refuse an unconditional ceasefire, and at the same time avoid sanctions. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during the press conference "Fair Play: How to make sanctions work", reports UNN correspondent.

Sanctions really work, no matter what Russian propaganda says. And, by the way, that's why Russia is so keen to weaken, circumvent or delay them. Our diplomatic experience also shows that the more bravado they make about a strong economy, the more it practically means a problem in their economy. And this is what guided Russia at the last meetings in Istanbul - to drag out the negotiation process, refuse an unconditional ceasefire, and at the same time avoid sanctions and push the American side out of the negotiation process.

- said Sybiha.

To recap,

Ukraine continues to work with allies, including the United States, on organizing a meeting at the leadership level, in addition to supporting a ceasefire and an "all for all" exchange.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
