Russia has withdrawn launch vehicles to the Black and Azov seas

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92258 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120891 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189910 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234162 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143628 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369329 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197942 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120891 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1604 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4844 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11930 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13556 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17518 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia has withdrawn launch vehicles to the Black and Azov seas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84361 views

Russia has withdrawn Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the black and Azov Seas, leaving three launch vehicles capable of carrying up to 16 missiles in these waters.

Russia has withdrawn launch vehicles to the Black and Azov seas

As of the morning of June 26, Russia has launched Kalibr cruise missile carriers into the Black and Azov seas. This was reported in the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the waters of two seas, the Russians keep three launch vehicles. They can carry up to 16 missiles on board.

In the Black Sea, the Russian Federation keeps one enemy missile carrier ship. However, there are no calibres on board.

Meanwhile, there are eight enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

Another plus of 1,220 invaders and 19 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses26.06.24, 07:24 • 21890 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31