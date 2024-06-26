Russia has withdrawn launch vehicles to the Black and Azov seas

As of the morning of June 26, Russia has launched Kalibr cruise missile carriers into the Black and Azov seas. This was reported in the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the waters of two seas, the Russians keep three launch vehicles. They can carry up to 16 missiles on board.

In the Black Sea, the Russian Federation keeps one enemy missile carrier ship. However, there are no calibres on board.

Meanwhile, there are eight enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

