Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 12633 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 43590 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 54832 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 40307 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 96119 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 57396 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 48152 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50262 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53469 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41705 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

The Russian Federation has intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasovoy Yar - spokesman of the Operational and Tactical Group "Luhansk"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

The Russians have intensified their assault operations in the direction of Chasov Yar, trying to push back Ukrainian forces from the north. The Kramatorsk direction is suffering from constant artillery shelling.

The Russian Federation has intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasovoy Yar - spokesman of the Operational and Tactical Group "Luhansk"

The Russians have intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to conduct assaults from the north in order to push the Defense Forces from their positions.

This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Operational and Tactical Group "Luhansk" Dmytro Zaporozhets, reports UNN.

Details

When asked about the current situation around Chasovoy Yar, Zaporozhets replied:

The enemy has become more active in this direction. If last week there were isolated assault actions, and mainly the movement of personnel, this week the enemy has become more active, already using assault actions in the direction of the positions of the Defense Forces.

According to him, the enemy's assault actions on Chasovoy Yar are now concentrated more on the northern side.

That is, the enemy is trying to conduct assault actions from the north in order to push the Defense Forces away from their positions. They also take advantage of the fact that it is a favorable time of year, everything is green and they are trying to move around the city not only at night.

- Zaporozhets said.

In addition, he said that the Kramatorsk direction is most affected by constant artillery shelling.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk. At the same time, there is an advance by the Russian invaders near Novopavlivka, Kurakhove and Velyka Novoselka, as well as in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
