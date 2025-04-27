The Russian Federation has intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasovoy Yar - spokesman of the Operational and Tactical Group "Luhansk"

The Russians have intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to conduct assaults from the north in order to push the Defense Forces from their positions.

This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Operational and Tactical Group "Luhansk" Dmytro Zaporozhets, reports UNN.

Details

When asked about the current situation around Chasovoy Yar, Zaporozhets replied:

The enemy has become more active in this direction. If last week there were isolated assault actions, and mainly the movement of personnel, this week the enemy has become more active, already using assault actions in the direction of the positions of the Defense Forces.

According to him, the enemy's assault actions on Chasovoy Yar are now concentrated more on the northern side.

That is, the enemy is trying to conduct assault actions from the north in order to push the Defense Forces away from their positions. They also take advantage of the fact that it is a favorable time of year, everything is green and they are trying to move around the city not only at night. - Zaporozhets said.

In addition, he said that the Kramatorsk direction is most affected by constant artillery shelling.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk. At the same time, there is an advance by the Russian invaders near Novopavlivka, Kurakhove and Velyka Novoselka, as well as in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.