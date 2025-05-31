$41.530.00
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 7014 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 33383 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 81460 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 85184 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 81455 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 121451 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 110143 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 62088 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34243 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31408 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Russia has intensified its activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's operation is ongoing in the Kursk direction - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

The Russians have intensified their activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are advancing. The Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation is ongoing in the Kursk direction, where the enemy is holding its best units.

Russia has intensified its activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's operation is ongoing in the Kursk direction - Syrsky

The Russians have significantly intensified in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are conducting active offensive operations. The Defense Forces operation continues in the Kursk direction. The enemy is holding its best units there, which it planned to use in the east. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi held a summary meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

The Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsky, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivsky directions, as well as on the border areas of the Sumy region with Russia. They have significantly intensified in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are conducting active offensive operations

- said Syrskyi.

According to him, the Defense Forces are taking measures to increase the stability of the defense of Ukrainian troops by strengthening the threatening areas with reserves and the degree of fire damage to the enemy. In particular, active measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation, including on the territory of the aggressor country.

The operation of our forces in the Kursk direction continues. The enemy is holding its best units here, which it planned to use in the east. The Defense Forces manage to inflict significant losses on the enemy and protect our northern borders

- said Syrskyi.

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction31.05.25, 11:41 • 1802 views

In addition, Syrskyi said that Ukraine is destroying the enemy as much as possible on the approach to Ukrainian positions. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are actively working - we are inflicting complex fire damage on the occupiers. In May alone, as of the 31st, Russian occupiers lost more than 34,000 personnel.

We are destroying the enemy and its defense potential in the deep rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike assets struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined. The targets included facilities for the production of explosives and strike UAVs. At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them

- Syrskyi noted.

Syrskyi stressed that planned work is continuing to transition the Defense Forces to a corps system.

"This will improve the quality of troop command and control and strengthen control over the condition and effectiveness of the use of combat brigades," he explained.

He also heard proposals from the heads of military command bodies on resolving problematic issues and strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"I have identified the relevant tasks," Syrskyi added.

Shortage of drones in brigades: Director of the Defense Procurement Agency explained the problem30.05.25, 20:20 • 2098 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
