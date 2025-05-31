Russia has intensified its activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's operation is ongoing in the Kursk direction - Syrsky

The Russians have significantly intensified in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are conducting active offensive operations. The Defense Forces operation continues in the Kursk direction. The enemy is holding its best units there, which it planned to use in the east. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Details

Syrskyi held a summary meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

The Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsky, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivsky directions, as well as on the border areas of the Sumy region with Russia. They have significantly intensified in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where they are conducting active offensive operations - said Syrskyi.

According to him, the Defense Forces are taking measures to increase the stability of the defense of Ukrainian troops by strengthening the threatening areas with reserves and the degree of fire damage to the enemy. In particular, active measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation, including on the territory of the aggressor country.

The operation of our forces in the Kursk direction continues. The enemy is holding its best units here, which it planned to use in the east. The Defense Forces manage to inflict significant losses on the enemy and protect our northern borders - said Syrskyi.

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

In addition, Syrskyi said that Ukraine is destroying the enemy as much as possible on the approach to Ukrainian positions. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are actively working - we are inflicting complex fire damage on the occupiers. In May alone, as of the 31st, Russian occupiers lost more than 34,000 personnel.

We are destroying the enemy and its defense potential in the deep rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike assets struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined. The targets included facilities for the production of explosives and strike UAVs. At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them - Syrskyi noted.

Syrskyi stressed that planned work is continuing to transition the Defense Forces to a corps system.

"This will improve the quality of troop command and control and strengthen control over the condition and effectiveness of the use of combat brigades," he explained.

He also heard proposals from the heads of military command bodies on resolving problematic issues and strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"I have identified the relevant tasks," Syrskyi added.

