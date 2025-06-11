Russia has intensified air strikes: the occupiers are increasingly using unguided aviation missiles in the Southern direction - Voloshyn
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army has intensified the use of unguided aviation missiles in the southern direction to support assault operations. Aircraft launch missiles from a safe distance to avoid air defense.
The Russian army is more actively using unguided aerial rockets (NAR) in the southern direction to support its offensive actions. This refers to air strikes carried out by assault and army aviation - mainly planes and helicopters launching rockets from a safe distance to avoid being hit by Ukrainian air defense systems.
This was stated on the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.
When asked whether the Russians have more often started using unguided aerial missiles, the so-called NAR or NURS, Voloshyn answered in the affirmative and explained that this type of weaponry is usually used in assault aviation.
And in army aviation, helicopters have drums under their wings, like in Colt revolvers. The caliber of one such missile is 57 mm and it is used to inflict damage on manpower and also on various objects and areas, where certain positions of the Ukrainian defense forces are located, the Russians use them
According to him, the enemy has recently been more actively involving assault aviation in certain directions, which has led to an increase in the use of NARs.
They have simply started to use this assault and army aviation more often in our direction to cover their assault actions, that's why they have started to use these unguided air missiles more. Well, a helicopter or an attack aircraft launches, let's say, makes a volley with these unguided missiles from a distance of, well, over 5 km
In particular, this tactic allows the occupiers to avoid being hit by anti-aircraft missile systems in service with the Ukrainian infantry.
Why over 5 km? so that it would not be reached by anti-aircraft missile systems that are in service with the infantry. Therefore, the plane or helicopter makes a volley and leaves the place of destruction. And such things are done in order to support the actions of the infantry,
According to Voloshyn, the intensification of such strikes is directly related to the activity of the Russian assault units in several directions, including the Southern one.
And since our assault infantry has started to act quite actively in several directions, that is why the enemy has started to use such air strikes with unguided air missiles more often,
The occupiers still have several settlements on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn10.06.25, 20:25 • 3754 views