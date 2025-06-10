The occupiers still have several settlements on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

The occupiers cannot reach the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there are still several settlements on their way. This was stated by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, in a telethon, reports UNN.

According to him, the enemy has been unable to capture these settlements for several weeks in a row. We are talking, in particular, about Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole.

Therefore, to say that they have entered the Dnipropetrovsk region is just populist slogans that they use for their own IPso. Yes, they really are eager to get there and carry out a large number of assault actions, but the Defense Forces do not let them in there, and repel the assaults. There have been no losses of positions in this direction for several days now - emphasized Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Earlier, Russia's fake about the alleged offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region was denied by the General Staff. In the area of responsibility of the 31st separate brigade, the situation remains tense, but under control.