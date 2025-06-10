The occupiers still have several settlements on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

$41.490.09
47.370.10
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3394 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11717 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20518 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34720 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37466 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37692 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37637 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82816 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169264 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121972 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 69692 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 67033 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 104929 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47426 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23495 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 16683 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 235135 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 215135 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 228324 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203565 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 794 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23464 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 17163 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47403 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 67013 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

The occupiers still have several settlements on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladislav Voloshyn, stated that the occupiers cannot reach the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They are restrained by Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole.

The occupiers still have several settlements on the way to Dnipropetrovsk region - Voloshyn

The occupiers cannot reach the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there are still several settlements on their way. This was stated by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, in a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy has been unable to capture these settlements for several weeks in a row. We are talking, in particular, about Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole.

Therefore, to say that they have entered the Dnipropetrovsk region is just populist slogans that they use for their own IPso. Yes, they really are eager to get there and carry out a large number of assault actions, but the Defense Forces do not let them in there, and repel the assaults. There have been no losses of positions in this direction for several days now

- emphasized Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The Russian Federation announced an offensive on Dnipropetrovsk region, but there is no evidence - ISW09.06.25, 06:45 • 5580 views

Let us remind you

Earlier, Russia's fake about the alleged offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region was denied by the General Staff. In the area of responsibility of the 31st separate brigade, the situation remains tense, but under control.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
