Russia has increased the number of attacks on the frontline by 2.5 times - General Staff

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13334 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54658 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78610 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118375 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101290 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116745 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153939 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92168 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60018 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118375 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144516 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176825 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50587 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89895 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134485 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136398 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164616 views
Russia has increased the number of attacks on the frontline by 2.5 times - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57634 views

Over the last day, 250 combat engagements were registered, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 67. The enemy carried out 33 air strikes, used 47 guided aerial bombs and more than 500 kamikaze drones.

The enemy has significantly intensified its efforts at the front. The total number of assault operations has increased by two and a half times, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 67. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest information as of 22:00, 250 combat engagements have been registered on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of the day. 

Compared to the previous day, the enemy significantly intensified its efforts, the total number of assault operations increased by two and a half times, with the highest activity in the Pokrovsk sector

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The invaders carried out 33 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 47 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged more than 500 kamikaze drones and fired about four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements," the statement reads.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhy and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan. The battle continues in the area of Vovchansk, the situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoozynove, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 enemy attacks, 11 more firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 26 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Dibrova. Six of the engagements are still ongoing.

Five enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siverskyi sector, five more clashes are still ongoing, the occupants are trying to advance in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Predtechyno, Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovyi Yar. The defense forces repelled 24 attacks by the invaders, five combat engagements are ongoing.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops seventeen times in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Krymske, with two firefights currently underway.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have tried to advance 67 times to the positions of Ukrainian units, the enemy attacked near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne. Our defenders stopped 47 enemy assaults. Fighting continues in twenty locations.

According to preliminary data, 536 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 261 of them were killed irrevocably. Ukrainian troops also destroyed 23 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, one electronic warfare vehicle and two motorcycles. In addition, three tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, four cars and a Russian artillery system were damaged

- writes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 24 times in the areas of Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka. Fourteen firefights are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked our defenders' positions in the direction of Novoandriivka twice, but were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled eight unsuccessful enemy attempts to attack Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector , the invader has resorted to offensive actions nine times since the beginning of the day, all enemy attacks were repelled.

Recall

Zelenskiy reported that some countries are ready to send military contingents to Ukraine as part of security guarantees. This could happen after the ceasefire, but no specific countries were mentioned.

Kellogg: Ceasefire in Ukraine must be achieved first - Kellogg15.02.25, 16:19 • 24301 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising