Russia deployed frigate carrying "Zircon" missiles near German island; this appears to be escalation between Russia and NATO - Telegraph

Russia has deployed a warship armed with cruise and hypersonic missiles near a German island in the Baltic Sea, The Telegraph reports, noting that this "appears to mark the latest escalation between Russia and NATO," UNN writes.

Details

"Admiral Kasatonov," a frigate equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, was spotted off the coast of Fehmarn, a popular tourist destination, last week after the Kremlin threatened to attack British and European vessels," the publication says.

Putin redeploys warships to the Baltic amid threats against Europeans - Bild

Built in 2020, the Admiral Kasatonov is considered one of the most modern warships in the Russian navy. It is capable of conducting long-range strikes and combating submarines.

"The appearance of a warship in the Baltic Sea, a vital shipping zone, appears to mark the latest escalation between Russia and NATO," the publication notes.

The Telegraph contacted the German military for comment on the warships but did not immediately receive a response. Moscow did not comment on the deployment of the ships.

Shipping data reviewed by The Telegraph indicate that the Admiral Kasatonov was sailing with its location tracker switched off, and it was unclear whether it was still near Fehmarn on Monday afternoon.

The Admiral Kasatonov is the second Russian warship seen in the Baltic Sea in recent weeks, following the deployment of the Admiral Levchenko destroyer at the end of July.

U.S. believes Putin may test NATO’s resolve with a limited incursion - WSJ

Supplement

On Sunday, The Telegraph reported that Russia is building secret bases near the border with Ukraine. "They are being used to create high-tech attack drones capable of striking deep inside NATO territory, posing a long-term threat to the alliance," the publication says.

10 new Russian bases for drones could threaten not only Ukraine - ISW