russia has changed its tactics of offensive in the south: small groups of infantry instead of large forces - Voloshyn

The speaker of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that the Russians have changed their tactics for the future offensive. In particular, the enemy abandoned the accumulation of a large number of forces and means to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began to form small assault groups, Voloshyn said on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy, when he suffered many failures in carrying out such actions, has now switched to the tactics of small infantry groups. That is, he acts like this: there is our trench, fortification, position. It is hit by all the means at his disposal - this includes KABs, artillery, aviation missiles, and drones for dropping, FPV drones... And then, under the cover of electronic warfare, under the cover of drones, under the cover of aviation, a small group of infantry of 5-7 people quickly enters on motorcycles, buggies, ATVs. - Voloshyn explained.

He added that such groups enter on several motorcycles, one or two of which have electronic warfare equipment.

Addition

Voloshyn reported that in the Kherson region, Russian invaders are trying to cross the Dnipro in small groups in order to push Ukrainian defenders away from the Antoniv bridges. The enemy also wants to capture several islands.

"The enemy has concentrated assault groups to conduct forcing operations. These are forcing operations by small groups of infantry, one or several boats at a time. The enemy is trying to dislodge our defenders from the Antoniv bridges," Voloshyn said.