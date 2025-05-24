russia has changed its tactics of offensive in the south: small groups of infantry instead of large forces - Voloshyn

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 760 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

10:54 AM • 11215 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37386 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 32644 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 102254 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99013 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71238 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81150 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68954 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 21486 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 18495 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 19500 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 11692 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 11147 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37386 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 102254 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183015 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276621 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 357149 views
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Kash Patel

Hakan Fidan

Mohammed bin Salman

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Donetsk Oblast

UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 760 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16346 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17290 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23260 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30115 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

russia has changed its tactics of offensive in the south: small groups of infantry instead of large forces - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The Russians in southern Ukraine have abandoned large forces for the offensive. The enemy is forming small groups of infantry on motorcycles to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces.

russia has changed its tactics of offensive in the south: small groups of infantry instead of large forces - Voloshyn

The speaker of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that the Russians have changed their tactics for the future offensive. In particular, the enemy abandoned the accumulation of a large number of forces and means to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and began to form small assault groups, Voloshyn said on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy, when he suffered many failures in carrying out such actions, has now switched to the tactics of small infantry groups. That is, he acts like this: there is our trench, fortification, position. It is hit by all the means at his disposal - this includes KABs, artillery, aviation missiles, and drones for dropping, FPV drones... And then, under the cover of electronic warfare, under the cover of drones, under the cover of aviation, a small group of infantry of 5-7 people quickly enters on motorcycles, buggies, ATVs.

- Voloshyn explained.

He added that such groups enter on several motorcycles, one or two of which have electronic warfare equipment.

Addition

Voloshyn reported that in the Kherson region, Russian invaders are trying to cross the Dnipro in small groups in order to push Ukrainian defenders away from the Antoniv bridges. The enemy also wants to capture several islands.

"The enemy has concentrated assault groups to conduct forcing operations. These are forcing operations by small groups of infantry, one or several boats at a time. The enemy is trying to dislodge our defenders from the Antoniv bridges," Voloshyn said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
