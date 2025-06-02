Russia has launched its summer counteroffensive, but is simultaneously playing diplomacy - Zelenskyy

The Kremlin has launched its summer counter-offensive, but the Russians are also trying to play diplomacy - it is very difficult. But for Ukraine, this is an opportunity and a chance to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

"Russia has launched its summer counter-offensive, but they are also trying to play diplomacy, which is very difficult. But for us, this is an opportunity and a chance to end this war. Our priority is to maintain our defense capability and thank you for all the aid packages and investments in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Europe and America have better weapons than Russia.

"Yesterday, our tactical operation "Web" demonstrated what Russia is worth. It is better to conduct diplomacy when Russia is in a weak position," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul in Turkey, where the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation is expected.

Ukraine has sent the Russian Federation a document with the terms of a ceasefire in advance, but the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.