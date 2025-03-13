Russian army has almost completely destroyed Sudzha - Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation
The Russian army has almost completely destroyed the city of Sumy with airstrikes; the city and its surroundings are devastated.
The Russian army has almost completely destroyed Sudzha in the Kursk region with air strikes, said the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The Russian army has almost completely destroyed the city of Sudzha with air strikes, the city and its surroundings are destroyed, there are few surviving civilian buildings there
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated on March 12 in the evening that active hostilities are ongoing in the Kursk region, in particular in the area of the settlement of Sudzha. And that the occupiers are trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and transfer hostilities to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but the defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is expedient and necessary.
