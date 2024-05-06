russia fired 402 times in Zaporizhzhya region over 24 hours: no casualties

Over the past day, the enemy made 402 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region. It is noted that 11 settlements of the region came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

In Zaporizhzhia region, occupation forces attacked 11 settlements 402 times over the past day.

Thus, one of the air strikes was recorded in Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 179 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky and Stepove.

There were also nine attacks with missile and artillery systems aimed at Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotyne.

As a result, 213 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove and Malynivka.

Fortunately, there were no reports of destruction or civilian casualties.

