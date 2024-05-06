russia fired 402 times in Zaporizhzhya region over 24 hours: no casualties

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100035 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110678 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153351 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253132 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174735 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23725 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37278 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 24178 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30830 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27812 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225609 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100035 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70101 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76582 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113456 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114329 views
russia fired 402 times in Zaporizhzhya region over 24 hours: no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22430 views

Over the last day, the enemy fired 402 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Over the past day, the enemy made 402 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region. It is noted that 11 settlements of the region came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia region, occupation forces attacked 11 settlements 402 times over the past day.

Thus, one of the air strikes was recorded in Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 179 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Pyatikhatky and Stepove.

There were also nine attacks with missile and artillery systems aimed at Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotyne.

As a result, 213 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove and Malynivka.

Add

Fortunately, there were no reports of destruction or civilian casualties.

Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation - British intelligence05.05.24, 12:37 • 90681 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
huliaipoleGulyaypole

