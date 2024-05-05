Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation - British intelligence

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation - British intelligence

Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90676 views

Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region for the first time since its illegal annexation in September 2022, but the effect is likely to be limited because a large part of the population has left the region.

Russia is planning to hold a draft in the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation, but it is likely to be limited given that a significant part of the population of Zaporizhzhia has left. This was reported by UNN with reference to a British intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense.

Details

A decree dated April 17, 2024, signed by the pro-Russian governor of Zaporizhzhia region states that Russia is preparing the necessary infrastructure and measures for conscription in the Russian-occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia. This will be the first conscription in this temporarily occupied territory since its illegal annexation by Russia in September 2022

- the report says.

It is noted that Russia probably sees this measure as a way to meet the need of the Russian Armed Forces for additional personnel to support its military efforts.

The intelligence service notes that the effect of the order is likely to be limited, given that a significant portion of Zaporizhzhia's population has left.

For example, in Melitopol, the largest city in Zaporizhzhia under Russian control, only 40% of the pre-war population remains, and half of them are ethnic Russians who are offered jobs in the city. The decree is also part of a broader campaign by Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories to force the population to accept Russian rule. It also aligns with attempts to ensure that residents have Russian passports and vote in the recent presidential elections. the Kremlin continues to pursue a relentless policy of Russification of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

- the report adds.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia region, mobilization begins in May. The occupation district administrations were ordered to submit all data on enterprises to the military enlistment office for mobilization activities by April 15.

Also, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reported that after Putin's "elections" are over, the Russian occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia TOT is going to attract the maximum number of residents for conscription in the Russian armed forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
ukraineUkraine
melitopolMelitopol
mariupolMariupol

