russia fired 30 times in Sumy region during the day: 139 explosions recorded

During the day, the occupiers fired 30 times in Sumy region, 139 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russian troops fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 139 explosions, which significantly increased tension in the region. Mykolaiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details of shelling of communities:

- Velykopysarivska: the enemy attacked with mortars (55 explosions), artillery (10 explosions), dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

- Seredyno-Budske: the enemy conducted mortar attacks (10 explosions).

- Shalyhinska: enemy troops fired from small arms.

- Esmanska: terrorist forces used mortar fire (6 explosions).

- Bilopilska: tank shelling (5 explosions), artillery shelling (17 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) and the dropping of VOG ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions).

- Putivlska: The enemy dropped 9 mines on the territory of the community.

- Znob-Novhorodska: the enemy attacked with mortars (3 explosions).

- Hlukhivska: mortar shelling was registered (3 explosions).

- Mykolaivska: hostile forces attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

- Krasnopilska: the occupants fired from artillery (6 explosions).

