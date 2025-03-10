Russia expels two British diplomats over espionage allegations
The Russian Foreign Ministry has revoked the accreditation of two British diplomats, accusing them of intelligence activities. The diplomats must leave the territory of Russia within two weeks.
The authorities in the Russian Federation decided to expel two British diplomats from the country, whom the FSB of Russia accuses of "intelligence-subversive activities that threaten security."
In the Russian Federation, it was decided to expel two British diplomats, Alkesha Odedra and Michael Skinner - the FSB accused both of allegedly "intelligence-subversive activities."
This follows from the publication of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
A representative of the British Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the revocation of accreditation "due to signs of intelligence activity."
The British diplomat was informed that due to violations of Russian legislation, as well as taking into account the information received by the Russian competent authorities indicating the affiliation of these employees with the intelligence services of Great Britain, and in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the accreditation of these individuals is revoked. They are required to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks.
In November 2024, the accreditation of Edward Pryor, an employee of the British Embassy in Moscow, was revoked.
In February 2025, Great Britain revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.
This was done in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified decision
The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that "any further actions by Russia will be regarded as escalation," in response to which the British authorities will take appropriate measures.
