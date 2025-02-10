ukenru
Actual
Russia destroys documents of the National Archive Fund in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Russia destroys documents of the National Archive Fund in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24135 views

As a result of a Russian drone attack, the Mezhivskyi archival unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region was damaged. About 10% of the collection of documents of the National Archival Fond was lost due to the fire and its extinguishing.

The head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine, Anatolii Khromov, said that on the night of February 8, 2025, the Mezhivskyi archival unit in the Dnipro region was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones. The blast wave smashed windows, damaged furniture, equipment and documents of the National Archival Fond.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page , reports UNN.

 The fire that broke out due to the impact and the process of extinguishing it caused significant damage to the archival materials.

The level of damage and loss of documents in the assessment process... No people were injured

- the message says. 

According to a preliminary estimate, about 10% of the collection has been lost, which is about 1,000 archival files.

Khromov called for help in restoring the archival unit. The director of the State Archives of Dnipropetrovs'k Region, Mykhailo Postolov, can be contacted on this issue.

Recall

In the early days, of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the archival unit of the Security Service of Ukraine in Chernihiv completely burned down.  

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

