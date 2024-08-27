Russia deployed about 30 thousand troops to Kursk region - Syrsky

The Russian Federation is trying to withdraw its military from other areas to redeploy them to the Kursk region. So far, Russia has deployed about 30,000 troops to the Kursk direction, but the occupiers are increasing their efforts in the Pokrovsk direction. This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports.

Our offensive operation in the Kursk sector is also underway. We have had some successes. One of the tasks in the Kursk sector was to divert significant enemy forces from other areas. This primarily concerns the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Of course, the enemy understands this, so it focuses its main efforts on the Pokrovske direction, where its most combat-ready units are concentrated. Of course, the Kursk operation diverted a significant amount of his forces. At the moment, we can state that about 30,000 troops have already been redeployed to the Kursk direction, and this figure is growing. The enemy is trying to withdraw units from other directions, but on the contrary, it is increasing its efforts in the Pokrovsk direction - Syrsky said.

In the front, 170 combat engagements took place over the last day. In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 60 enemy attacks. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy and inflict significant losses on them.