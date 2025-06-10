Russia damaged St. Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio during night attack - Minister

$41.490.09
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
UNN Lite

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM
Shahed-136

The New York Times

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Starlink

Russia damaged St. Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio during night attack - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and Odesa Film Studio were damaged. The cornice of the cathedral was destroyed, the pavilions of the film studio and the scenery for the film were damaged.

Russia damaged St. Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio during night attack - Minister

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and the Odesa Film Studio in Odesa were damaged, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi said on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN writes.

Tonight, the enemy struck again at the very heart of our identity. The Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, a shrine that has survived centuries and symbolizes the birth of our statehood, was damaged. The shock wave caused the destruction of the cornice on the main apse of the national monument.

- wrote Tochytskyi.

The minister stressed that this 11th-century temple is the soul of all of Ukraine.

Massive night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv affected 7 districts: consequences shown10.06.25, 10:16 • 5614 views

The aggressor continues to kill Odesa, people and cultural heritage. The Odesa Film Studio, the place where Ukrainian cinema was created, was damaged at night. Pavilions, warehouses, scenery and vehicles were damaged. The scenery for the film "Dovzhenko", a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director, was completely destroyed

- reported Tochytskyi.

"Russia is fighting not only with our cities - it is waging a war against our culture, memory, and future," the minister emphasized.

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown10.06.25, 08:39 • 17437 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCulture
Odesa
Kyiv
