Russia damaged St. Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio during night attack - Minister
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, the Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and the Odesa Film Studio in Odesa were damaged, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi said on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN writes.
Tonight, the enemy struck again at the very heart of our identity. The Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, a shrine that has survived centuries and symbolizes the birth of our statehood, was damaged. The shock wave caused the destruction of the cornice on the main apse of the national monument.
The minister stressed that this 11th-century temple is the soul of all of Ukraine.
The aggressor continues to kill Odesa, people and cultural heritage. The Odesa Film Studio, the place where Ukrainian cinema was created, was damaged at night. Pavilions, warehouses, scenery and vehicles were damaged. The scenery for the film "Dovzhenko", a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director, was completely destroyed
"Russia is fighting not only with our cities - it is waging a war against our culture, memory, and future," the minister emphasized.
