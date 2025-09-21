$41.250.00
Russia created a network of over 200 fake websites to attack the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Russian Federation has deployed a large-scale network of fake websites called CopyCop, using AI to create fabricated news. These sites target the US, France, Canada, and Norway with the aim of discrediting politicians and radicalizing public sentiment.

Russia created a network of over 200 fake websites to attack the US

The Russian Federation has deployed a large-scale network of fake websites to attack the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and The Register.

Details

According to the publication, the Russians have created more than 200 websites that produce fabricated news under the guise of local media in the USA, France, Canada, and Norway.

This refers to a network called CopyCop. These sites use artificial intelligence, which makes the spread of fakes cheaper and faster.

Disinformation adapts to a specific audience, integrates into the local information space, and misleads even experienced users

- the message says.

The main goal of the Kremlin is to discredit American politicians and radicalize public sentiment, the CPD added.

Every fabricated "story of corruption" or "conspiracy" weakens trust in state institutions and can destabilize the situation in the country

- noted in the message.

