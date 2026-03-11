Russia continues to "probe" Ukrainian defenses in various sections of the border - State Border Guard Service

Russian troops continue to try to test Ukrainian defenses in various sections of the border. In addition, according to the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, the enemy will try to achieve results in the gray and buffer zones. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding the border with Russia within Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, we see that the enemy does not abandon attempts to "probe" our defense in various sections. This is in the defense zones of units of both the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - says the spokesman.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service noted that, according to Ukrainian command, several directions have been identified where the enemy may try to increase pressure.

At the same time, as the commander of the Joint Forces Group Mykhailo Drapatyi recently noted, 12 areas have currently been identified where the enemy, with forces ranging from an assault company to possibly a battalion, will try to expand its control zone. First of all, it is worth recalling that for a long time Russia has been talking about a gray zone, about a buffer zone, and the tasks facing the enemy's units are, in fact, to achieve some result in this direction - which they will continue to do and will not abandon. However, the enemy is currently unable to advance in various sections within the border. - emphasized Andriy Demchenko.

Recall

The defense forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and for the first time since 2024, liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured during that time. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.