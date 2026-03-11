Russia continues to "probe" Ukrainian defenses in various sections of the border - State Border Guard Service

$43.860.0351.040.33
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 3064 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 17029 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
08:06 AM • 28587 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28585 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42577 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113744 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86464 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45199 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46384 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Popular news
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113744 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86464 views
UNN Lite
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
Russia continues to "probe" Ukrainian defenses in various sections of the border - State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Russian troops are attacking the borders of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions to create a buffer zone. The State Border Guard Service reports attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

Russia continues to "probe" Ukrainian defenses in various sections of the border - State Border Guard Service

Russian troops continue to try to test Ukrainian defenses in various sections of the border. In addition, according to the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, the enemy will try to achieve results in the gray and buffer zones. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding the border with Russia within Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, we see that the enemy does not abandon attempts to "probe" our defense in various sections. This is in the defense zones of units of both the State Border Guard Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 - says the spokesman.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service noted that, according to Ukrainian command, several directions have been identified where the enemy may try to increase pressure.

At the same time, as the commander of the Joint Forces Group Mykhailo Drapatyi recently noted, 12 areas have currently been identified where the enemy, with forces ranging from an assault company to possibly a battalion, will try to expand its control zone. First of all, it is worth recalling that for a long time Russia has been talking about a gray zone, about a buffer zone, and the tasks facing the enemy's units are, in fact, to achieve some result in this direction - which they will continue to do and will not abandon. However, the enemy is currently unable to advance in various sections within the border.

- emphasized Andriy Demchenko.

Recall

The defense forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and for the first time since 2024, liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured during that time. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine