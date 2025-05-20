"This is a systematic approach": Russians continue to intimidate Crimean Tatars ahead of the anniversary of the deportation

On the eve of the 81st anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation carried out a number of measures to intimidate the public sector. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, UNN reports.

Details

It became known that on May 16, "police officers" visited public activists throughout the peninsula and handed them "warnings about preventing violations of the law and participation in extremist activities."

Activists of the Crimean Solidarity public movement Server Cholakchik, Seit-Osman Karaliyev, as well as several activists from the city of Sudak came to the attention of law enforcement officers.

Also, on May 16, the Russian Ministry of Justice added a citizen of Ukraine, human rights activist, independent Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva to the list of "foreign agents."

It seems that it is unacceptable for Russia that the indigenous people in their own territory hold events to commemorate the victims of the 1944 genocide. Since 2014, since the occupation of the peninsula, the Russian Federation has banned gatherings on May 18 - this is a systematic approach to the policy towards the indigenous people - said Lubinets.

Let us remind you

On May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, which was recognized as genocide by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian occupiers in Crimea increased car checks due to stickers in order to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens. The "Crimean Smersh" checked cars, social networks and the level of Russophobia.