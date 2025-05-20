$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3048 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23603 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30861 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127012 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86412 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150871 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108826 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264284 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129793 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355443 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
"This is a systematic approach": Russians continue to intimidate Crimean Tatars ahead of the anniversary of the deportation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Russian security forces are intimidating public activists by handing out warnings. Human rights activist Lutfiye Zudieva has been added to the list of "foreign agents."

"This is a systematic approach": Russians continue to intimidate Crimean Tatars ahead of the anniversary of the deportation

On the eve of the 81st anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation carried out a number of measures to intimidate the public sector. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, UNN reports.

Details

It became known that on May 16, "police officers" visited public activists throughout the peninsula and handed them "warnings about preventing violations of the law and participation in extremist activities."

Activists of the Crimean Solidarity public movement Server Cholakchik, Seit-Osman Karaliyev, as well as several activists from the city of Sudak came to the attention of law enforcement officers.

Also, on May 16, the Russian Ministry of Justice added a citizen of Ukraine, human rights activist, independent Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva to the list of "foreign agents."

It seems that it is unacceptable for Russia that the indigenous people in their own territory hold events to commemorate the victims of the 1944 genocide. Since 2014, since the occupation of the peninsula, the Russian Federation has banned gatherings on May 18 - this is a systematic approach to the policy towards the indigenous people

- said Lubinets.

Let us remind you

On May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, which was recognized as genocide by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Russian occupiers in Crimea increased car checks due to stickers in order to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens. The "Crimean Smersh" checked cars, social networks and the level of Russophobia.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Crimea
Ukraine
