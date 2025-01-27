ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 70514 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106593 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103421 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual people
Actual places
Russia continues to increase lump sum payments for signing a contract with the Russian defense ministry - cpd

Russia continues to increase lump sum payments for signing a contract with the Russian defense ministry - cpd

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32806 views

Russian regions are significantly increasing one-time payments for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. The largest amount is offered in the Samara region - 4 million rubles (40 thousand US dollars).

The Russian regions continue to increase one-time payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which indicates critical problems with recruiting new military personnel.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

 According to the Center for Public Advocacy, local authorities in Tatarstan increased the payment to 2.8 million rubles (about 28 thousand US dollars), in Yamal - to 3.1 million rubles (31 thousand US dollars), and in the Samara region of the Russian Federation set a record “tariff” for participation in the war - 4 million rubles (40 thousand US dollars).

Such decisions by regional authorities indicate that the number of people willing to fight for Putin is much smaller than the Kremlin needs. The problems with recruiting people to the army are also evidenced by the fact that some regions of the Russian Federation continue to increase payments, even if they cannot afford it - they have to cut spending or ask for help from the center

- , the statement said.

“In addition, the CPJ notes that such actions of the Russian authorities signal the Kremlin's desire to continue the war in Ukraine.

Recall

 In the Russian army, commanders are forced to persuade conscripts to sign contracts to participate in combat. The recruits are sent to the front immediately after signing, without warning about their imminent involvement in combat.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

