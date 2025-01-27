The Russian regions continue to increase one-time payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which indicates critical problems with recruiting new military personnel.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center for Public Advocacy, local authorities in Tatarstan increased the payment to 2.8 million rubles (about 28 thousand US dollars), in Yamal - to 3.1 million rubles (31 thousand US dollars), and in the Samara region of the Russian Federation set a record “tariff” for participation in the war - 4 million rubles (40 thousand US dollars).

Such decisions by regional authorities indicate that the number of people willing to fight for Putin is much smaller than the Kremlin needs. The problems with recruiting people to the army are also evidenced by the fact that some regions of the Russian Federation continue to increase payments, even if they cannot afford it - they have to cut spending or ask for help from the center - , the statement said.

“In addition, the CPJ notes that such actions of the Russian authorities signal the Kremlin's desire to continue the war in Ukraine.

Recall

In the Russian army, commanders are forced to persuade conscripts to sign contracts to participate in combat. The recruits are sent to the front immediately after signing, without warning about their imminent involvement in combat.