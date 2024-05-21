Russia concentrates forces on the Sumy direction - ISW

The Russian occupiers are concentrating their forces in the Sumy sector to draw Ukrainian troops away from other areas. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War ISW, reports UNN.

Details

The report indicates that the deputy commander of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the north of Kharkiv region said on May 20 that Russian troops had begun to amass in the Sumy direction. A limited number of them have been spotted, but the goal is not to seize territory, but to draw Ukrainian forces away from other areas and also to consolidate near the border.

Military observer Konstantin Mashovets said that the Russian group in the Kursk region has 9,000-10,000 people, consisting of:

three understaffed motorized rifle regiments,

eight motorized rifle, tank and infantry battalions;

one battalion of airborne troops transferred from different units, formations and military districts;

at least two assault units in the echelon of a reinforced company or an understaffed battalion.

ISW analysts believe that even limited activity by the Russian invaders could lead to the stretching of Ukrainian forces along a wide front. The invaders will be able to stretch and attach Ukrainian forces to the border as long as Russia threatens to penetrate other border areas beyond the north of Kharkiv region.

