Russia claims to have shot down two Ukrainian UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Russia claims to have shot down three Ukrainian drones over Rostov, Tula, and Kaluga, claiming it was an attempted terrorist attack.
Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that "on January 11, at about 04:30, an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented.
Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted over the territory of Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions
Addendum
According to the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, a drone exploded over a pumping station in Kaluga.
This morning, a UAV exploded over the technical building of a pumping station on the outskirts of Kaluga. The building was damaged as a result of the explosion. There were no fires or injuries
