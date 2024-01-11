Russia claims to have shot down two Ukrainian UAVs

Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "on January 11, at about 04:30, an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV against targets in the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented.

Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted over the territory of Rostov, Tula and Kaluga regions the agency said.

Addendum Addendum

According to the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, a drone exploded over a pumping station in Kaluga.

This morning, a UAV exploded over the technical building of a pumping station on the outskirts of Kaluga. The building was damaged as a result of the explosion. There were no fires or injuries he wrote in his Telegram channel

Amid massive air strikes: NATO promises to strengthen Ukraine's air defense