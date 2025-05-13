Pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania Simion came to Poland and supported his "colleague"

The leader of the far-right Romanian party AUR, George Simion, who won the first round of the presidential elections, visited Poland, where he supported the presidential candidate of this country, Karol Nawrocki. This was reported by RMF FM, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that during a rally in the Polish city of Zabrze, Simion openly called for voting for Nawrocki, painting a vision of a common future for Poland and Romania under their leadership.

Future President of Romania, Future President of Poland - said Nawrocki.

The publication points out that Simion, known for his radically right-wing views and criticism of the current policy of the European Union, stressed in his speech the need to fight for freedom and protect Christian family values.

Let us remind

According to the results of the vote count in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advanced to the second round.

George Simion stated that Ukraine must compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

Entry to Ukraine is prohibited: what is known about the far-right winner of the first round of elections in Romania, Simion