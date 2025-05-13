Pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania Simion came to Poland and supported his "colleague"

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 448 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel

04:08 PM • 45300 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 52938 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 73839 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 73741 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152052 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71506 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156018 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 148879 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90199 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news

Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

May 13, 01:48 PM • 9252 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 10465 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

May 13, 02:29 PM • 49708 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 56846 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 23421 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 45300 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 56870 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152052 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156018 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 148879 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Poland

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 23439 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86221 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86003 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87222 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87463 views
Actual

Telegram

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Fox News

Pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania Simion came to Poland and supported his "colleague"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

George Simion called for voting for Karol Nawrocki at a rally in Zabrze. He emphasized the importance of fighting for freedom and protecting Christian values.

Pro-Russian presidential candidate in Romania Simion came to Poland and supported his "colleague"

The leader of the far-right Romanian party AUR, George Simion, who won the first round of the presidential elections, visited Poland, where he supported the presidential candidate of this country, Karol Nawrocki. This was reported by RMF FM, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that during a rally in the Polish city of Zabrze, Simion openly called for voting for Nawrocki, painting a vision of a common future for Poland and Romania under their leadership.

Future President of Romania, Future President of Poland

- said Nawrocki.

The publication points out that Simion, known for his radically right-wing views and criticism of the current policy of the European Union, stressed in his speech the need to fight for freedom and protect Christian family values.

Let us remind

According to the results of the vote count in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advanced to the second round.

George Simion stated that Ukraine must compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

Entry to Ukraine is prohibited: what is known about the far-right winner of the first round of elections in Romania, Simion05.05.25, 12:24 • 202062 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Romania
Poland
Brent
$66.54
Bitcoin
$104,570.30
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,254.17
Ethereum
$2,689.56