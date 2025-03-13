russia can drag out the war, so the whole world must be ready to respond - Zelenskyy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

russia can drag out the war, so the whole world must be ready to respond - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14924 views

Zelenskyy stated the importance of putting pressure on Russia to achieve peace, emphasizing the world's readiness to respond to the dragging out of the war. He noted successful negotiations with the United States.

russia can drag out the war, so the whole world must be ready to respond - Zelenskyy

Russia may prolong the war, and therefore the whole world must be ready to react. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia for peace. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

We in Ukraine continue our new tradition – the tradition of iftar. This is a tradition of our respect and gratitude to the Ukrainian Muslim community, to all our people who celebrate Ramadan. This year, our diplomatic efforts, the efforts of our partners, coincided with Ramadan to bring peace closer

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that a very successful meeting of diplomatic representatives of Ukraine and America took place. The President noted that this happened in a Muslim country, which provided a platform for the conversation.

And it may turn out – if America's pressure on Russia is sufficient – that it is during Ramadan that the opportunity will arise to start taking strong diplomatic steps for the sake of peace, to start creating a plan for a real end to the war and guaranteeing security

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the USA in Jeddah regarding "silence"13.03.25, 14:24 • 19777 views

Zelenskyy stressed that everyone in Ukraine hopes that this international work will work and the silence in the sky, at sea and on the front will help peace.

And we are grateful to all partners who support us... We need to put pressure on Russia for peace. We know who we are dealing with. There are no illusions. We know that Russia may prolong the war and therefore the whole world must be ready to react

 - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Earlier, Putin stated that Russia is in favor of a truce with Ukraine for 30 days, "but there are nuances." 

Trump stated that the United States discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including which territories will remain under the control of Ukraine, and which will not, including the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, stressed that Ukraine will not agree to freeze the conflict. American partners are also against this.

