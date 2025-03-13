russia can drag out the war, so the whole world must be ready to respond - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated the importance of putting pressure on Russia to achieve peace, emphasizing the world's readiness to respond to the dragging out of the war. He noted successful negotiations with the United States.
Russia may prolong the war, and therefore the whole world must be ready to react. It is necessary to put pressure on Russia for peace. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
We in Ukraine continue our new tradition – the tradition of iftar. This is a tradition of our respect and gratitude to the Ukrainian Muslim community, to all our people who celebrate Ramadan. This year, our diplomatic efforts, the efforts of our partners, coincided with Ramadan to bring peace closer
He noted that a very successful meeting of diplomatic representatives of Ukraine and America took place. The President noted that this happened in a Muslim country, which provided a platform for the conversation.
And it may turn out – if America's pressure on Russia is sufficient – that it is during Ramadan that the opportunity will arise to start taking strong diplomatic steps for the sake of peace, to start creating a plan for a real end to the war and guaranteeing security
Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the USA in Jeddah regarding "silence"13.03.25, 14:24 • 19777 views
Zelenskyy stressed that everyone in Ukraine hopes that this international work will work and the silence in the sky, at sea and on the front will help peace.
And we are grateful to all partners who support us... We need to put pressure on Russia for peace. We know who we are dealing with. There are no illusions. We know that Russia may prolong the war and therefore the whole world must be ready to react
Addition
Earlier, Putin stated that Russia is in favor of a truce with Ukraine for 30 days, "but there are nuances."
Trump stated that the United States discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including which territories will remain under the control of Ukraine, and which will not, including the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, stressed that Ukraine will not agree to freeze the conflict. American partners are also against this.