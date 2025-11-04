Russia banned technical sulfur exports until the end of the year: intelligence explained the reasons

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1738 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9184 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12590 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11760 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13404 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13572 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20145 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42770 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24124 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81119 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10164 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37430 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29441 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6902 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13611 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9184 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6720 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12590 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42770 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37469 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13643 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29468 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28205 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32392 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41944 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Russia banned technical sulfur exports until the end of the year: intelligence explained the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Russia has temporarily banned the export of technical sulfur until the end of 2025 to ensure fertilizer production and avoid shortages. This decision indicates deepening problems in the Russian chemical industry, despite Russia's status as one of the largest sulfur producers.

Russia banned technical sulfur exports until the end of the year: intelligence explained the reasons

Russia has temporarily banned the export of technical sulfur until the end of 2025 in an attempt to maintain fertilizer production and avoid a shortage of critical raw materials, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As reported by intelligence, the ban applies to all main forms – liquid, granulated, and lump. Formally, the decision is explained by "protecting food security," but it indicates deepening problems in the Russian chemical industry.

The Russian Federation is one of the largest producers and exporters of sulfur in the world, but even with this status, production volumes have decreased by 11.2% since the beginning of the year – to 3.17 million tons. The decline was a consequence of the drop in oil and gas processing, from which most technical sulfur is obtained, the intelligence added.

Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth, 11% use only cash - intelligence28.10.25, 14:34 • 2851 view

Despite significant reserves and production capacities, the country is forced to import raw materials: in October, about 35 thousand tons were purchased at a price of 390 dollars per ton. This indicates that the domestic market cannot cope with demand, and producers are facing rising costs due to increased domestic prices.

New restrictions could increase pressure on Russian chemists and traders, who will lose part of their foreign exchange earnings. The government expects to stabilize domestic supply, but given current trends, Russian industry risks finding itself in a situation where the shortage of raw materials becomes systemic, and production efficiency becomes even lower.

- summarized the intelligence.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy