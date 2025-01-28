Russia attacks Kyiv with drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 28, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with attack drones. Several targets were spotted over the capital, and air defense is in place.
On the night of January 28, the enemy attacked Kyiv with attack drones. Several enemy targets were spotted over the capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Tymur Tkachenko.
Details
The official and the military urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the air raid alert was lifted.
Kyiv is once again under attack by enemy UAVs. I ask residents and visitors of the city not to ignore the air raid alarms. Take cover
Earlier, the Air Force said that enemy drones had been spotted near the capital.
Attention! Kyiv - enemy UAVs in the city area. Take cover!
Air defense forces and assets are currently operating in Kyiv region. Enemy drones were spotted in the region.
